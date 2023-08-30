Port Macquarie has experienced its second warmest winter since weather records began in 1842.
Weatherzone meteorologist Yoska Hernandez said Port Macquarie's average daily temperature for winter was 20.7 degrees - 2.1 degrees above average.
She said the long term average across all winters was 18.6 degrees.
The warmest winter on record was in 2019 - with 20.8 degrees recorded as the average daily temperature across June, July and August.
Port Macquarie also experienced its 16th driest year since 1842, as only 96.2mm of rainfall was recorded across June, July and August.
Meanwhile Kempsey recorded its seventh driest year on record since records began in 1882.
Just 31mm of rainfall in total fell across June, July and August.
Records also show the town recorded an average daily temperature of 21.9 degrees for winter, which is 1.3 degrees warmer than the long term average (when looking at data from 2001).
Kempsey Shire Council has switched water supplies for parts of Kempsey and Lower Macleay to the Steuart McIntyre Dam, following dry weather conditions and declining river levels.
The Bureau of Meteorology has yet to declare an El Nino event but it has issued an alert.
During El Nino, there is a higher chance of drier weather in eastern Australia and it's more likely to be warmer than usual for the southern two-thirds of Australia.
Ms Hernandez said there is also a positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) influencing weather, which can increase the drying influence of El Nino.
She said an IOD brings cooler waters to Western Australia and less cloud is generated in that part of Australia.
"[That means there is] less clouds (less moisture) coming over to eastern Australia," she said.
In July, the Port News investigated how a Johns River farm and Port Macquarie-Hastings Council are mitigating the El Nino threat.
July weather data also showed Port Macquarie was hotter than usual.
The bureau's long-range forecast for Australia indicates warmer and drier conditions are likely across large parts of Australia from September to November.
Windy weather conditions on Friday, August 18 created a difficult challenge for firefighters, with NSW RFS crews battling 17 grass and bushfires.
While firefighters had a large number of fires to contain, there were no threats to property.
The bushfire danger period starts on September 1.
