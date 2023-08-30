Port Macquarie News
Weather: Weatherzone data shows Port Macquarie's warm and dry winter

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
Updated August 31 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 4:00am
People have been enjoying the fine winter weather at Town Beach in Port Macquarie. Picture by Sue Stephenson.
Port Macquarie has experienced its second warmest winter since weather records began in 1842.

