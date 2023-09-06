Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News

Mid North Coast aged care sector prepares for disasters

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
September 6 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Smith from Garden Village, Healthy North Coast's Bron McCrae and Travis Douglass from the SES take part in the workshop. Picture by Lisa Tisdell
Chris Smith from Garden Village, Healthy North Coast's Bron McCrae and Travis Douglass from the SES take part in the workshop. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

Aged care sector representatives are armed with the latest information to help prepare for disasters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.