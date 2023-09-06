A number of Port Macquarie residents say they have no plans to purchase or sell a property in the current economic climate.
The Port News went to Roto House on Tuesday, September 5 to speak to residents about housing affordability.
According to real estate websites, the median house price in Port Macquarie is $840,000.
Meanwhile a PropTrack report has shown NSW housing affordability has hit its worst level in at least three decades.
According to the report, it's been driven by the sharp rise in mortgage rates and increasing home prices.
Port Macquarie resident Liz Kew is currently a stay at home mum to two boys but previously worked within childcare.
She was born in Taree but has spent 20 years in Port Macquarie
Liz and her husband would love to buy a property to gain more space for their family home.
However she said it's not affordable at the moment.
"Three bedrooms and a yard would be good," she said.
Liz said it's challenging renting a townhouse with children, as there's limited space.
She has to rely on family support to care for her sons whenever there is an inspection.
"I have to ask my mum or someone to watch them in the morning so I can do some last minute cleaning," she said.
Port Macquarie resident Georgia Moody bought a property in 2020.
Her partner and her planned to sell and buy a new property when the time was right.
"What we bought wasn't our ideal house," she said.
"It's a two bedroom home with a small backyard."
Georgia and her partner are looking for a house with more space.
She said she hasn't looked at what properties are on the market, as she doesn't think it's affordable.
Georgia said it's been challenging to keep up with the mortgage repayments, given the interest rate hikes.
Port Macquarie resident and homeowner Arna Jones also said she thought she would've upgraded by now.
She's also looking for a property which has more bedrooms and space.
"We've just got to make do with what we've got," she said.
Another resident, Amie said she had planned to buy a house when she moved to Port Macquarie in 2018.
However, the timing has never been quite right for her family.
She's decided to prioritise living (by going on holidays and experiencing quality family time) instead of saving money to purchase a property.
