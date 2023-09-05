Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Education

Researchers analyse Hastings River water samples in CSU-led project

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
September 6 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Jessica Tout-Lyon is a Charles Sturt University lecturer and researcher. Picture by Lisa Tisdell
Dr Jessica Tout-Lyon is a Charles Sturt University lecturer and researcher. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

Samples collected from the Hastings River during severe drought and bushfire will help inform research into how fish communities respond to environmental extremes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.