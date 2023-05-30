A change in mindset which created more self-belief was one of the key changes Ollie Hudson made on the way to claiming his first-ever regional surfing title at Boomerang Beach on May 27.
His 8.85 two-wave score was enough to hold off Egan Cross in the final.
In the process of winning the under-18 division, the 16-year-old Port Macquarie product also secured a path straight into the third round of the state titles on the South Coast on July 13-18.
But the good news didn't stop there with the points accrued at Forster enabling the teenager to move into the top 20 under-18 surfers in the country.
"It's the best win... it's my only win so I'm hoping that I can keep the momentum going and win a few more comps this year," Ollie said.
"That's my goal. I always thought I could win a comp, it was just when I won a comp. I knew my surfing was there, it was just my mindset and my mental approach [that changed]."
The MacKillop College student also stated that he felt comfortable in his surrounds throughout the entire event.
"I'm comfortable with Boomerang Beach because I love the wave there and I felt like I was at home again which made it really easy," he said.
His previous best result was a ninth-place finish at a Surfing Victoria Rip Curl Grom Search event and before that it was a fourth-round result at previous regional titles.
"It motivated me a lot for this year to win regionals and already be in round three [for state]," he said.
"Last year I lost when I was the oldest and that hurt, but this year when I won I was younger so I felt a lot more youthful compared to everyone."
Coach Wayne Hudson - who is Ollie's father - said the result set the teenager up as the best local surfer in the Mid North Coast. That region covers Hawks Nest to Coffs Harbour.
"He's been working hard on his technique and his mental approach which is the thing that's been letting him down," he said.
"He's always been able to surf, but it's just a lack of self-belief that's let him down."
The regional success follows on from fellow Port Macquarie surfer Lola Styles' state title win at Caves Beach on May 5-7.
"Both kids are positive, don't say bad words about other kids and get along and do their job and work hard," Mr Hudson said.
"As a coach and a father, I'm proud of my son and I'm proud of all the kids I coach because you try and role model positivity and when they succeed it's really nice."
