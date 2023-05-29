Two performers put the Town Beach amphitheatre through its paces during the launch of the outdoor entertainment space.
Kirsty Day performed an original interpretive dance routine at the official opening on Monday, May 29.
She said the amphitheatre launch was such a good opportunity to try out the choreography, particularly using the circular stage.
Players Theatre member Dan Parlevliet gave a rendition of "I Am What I Am" from the musical La Cage Aux Folles as part of the celebration.
"It is really nice to have a great space for public performances and give the community an opportunity to put themselves out there," he said.
The amphitheatre features a circular stage and terraced-style sandstone seating.
Mayor Peta Pinson and Parliamentary Secretary for Planning and Public Spaces Stephen Bali officially opened the amphitheatre.
The then state government contributed $450,000 to the project and Port Macquarie-Hastings Council provided $100,000.
Council's group manager community Lucilla Marshall said the amphitheatre was perfectly placed facing out to the beach and set into the hill.
"It does create that sense of enclosure but still it's quite open," she said.
Beverley Sharpe from Port Macquarie said the amphitheatre was great.
"You need to bring a cushion though - it gets a bit cold," she said.
Cr Pinson said as we were growing as a cultural epicentre, the amphitheatre will be well used by many demographics for many purposes.
She can envisage the space attracting musical events and school plays, for example, as well as the amphitheatre being a community gathering place and an extension to Players Theatre and the Glasshouse.
Mr Bali described the new amphitheatre as "superb".
"I think it is really important to have a good outdoor space where emerging bands, dance or theatre groups can perform," he said.
Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams said she was pleased to see the project come to fruition.
"The NSW Coalition provided $450,000 to Port Macquarie-Hastings Council to enhance this open space, which will activate an underutilised part of what is a very prominent public space on the foreshore of Town Beach," Mrs Williams said.
The amphitheatre opening is a key feature of the $3 million NSW Public Spaces Legacy Program which has also seen the council deliver the $1.1 million expansion of the Westport Park playground.
A further $1.45 million from the program will be invested into upgrading Wauchope's Bain Park.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.