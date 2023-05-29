Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

New amphitheatre takes centre stage in Port Macquarie

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated May 29 2023 - 3:09pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two performers put the Town Beach amphitheatre through its paces during the launch of the outdoor entertainment space.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.