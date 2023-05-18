Port Macquarie youngster Lola Styles has continued her emergence as one of the best junior surfers in New South Wales after an event win at Caves Beach on May 5-7.
Her two-wave score of 10.00 in the final of the Youth Slash 'n' Bash was enough to see her claim her first junior title and coach Wayne Hudson hopes it will be a sign of things to come.
"You only have one winner out of 48 people every comp, so there's not a lot of winners in surf comps which is something kids have to get their heads around," he said.
"But when you get the win you've got to savour it and make the most of it."
Lola registered her first "really good" wave score of 6.17 with the second wave she attempted and it was her attempt to better that score later in the heat that impressed her coach.
"She fell off one, [but] I was really impressed that she hit it so hard and spun out," Hudson said.
"I'm always proud as a coach if they've already got one good wave they try to hit it harder on the second one because it means they're pushing those boundaries."
The Youth Slash 'n' Bash is a 4500-point event run by Surfing New South Wales which enabled the teenager to pick up enough points to move to the top of the junior girl rankings in the state.
She's also currently ranked in the top five in Australia.
"I love it when my surfers get what they want because they all work hard, they all try their best and they're good people," Hudson said.
"She deserves everything she's got; she's worked really hard over the last two years so I'm stoked for her."
Hudson admitted the teenager had previously put too much pressure on herself, but had recently matured as a surfer.
"For her to win one (event) and get that monkey off her back is going to set her up for the next couple of years because she'll have that confidence and belief in herself."
