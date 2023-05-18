Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News

Lola Styles wins Surfing NSW tournament in Newcastle

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
May 19 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lola Styles celebrates her Surfing NSW junior event victory at Caves Beach. Picture supplied by April Styles
Lola Styles celebrates her Surfing NSW junior event victory at Caves Beach. Picture supplied by April Styles

Port Macquarie youngster Lola Styles has continued her emergence as one of the best junior surfers in New South Wales after an event win at Caves Beach on May 5-7.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.