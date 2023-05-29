Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Michelle Kirkwood awarded life membership of Wauchope-Bonny Hills SLSC

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated May 30 2023 - 2:23pm, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michelle Kirkwood has become a life member of Wauchope-Bonny Hills Surf Life Saving Club. Picture by Paul Jobber
Michelle Kirkwood has become a life member of Wauchope-Bonny Hills Surf Life Saving Club. Picture by Paul Jobber

Overwhelmed is the first word that sprung to mind when Michelle Kirkwood was informed she would become the 27th life member of Wauchope-Bonny Hills Surf Life Saving Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.