Plans have been lodged for five five-storey residential towers at Lake Cathie.
The plans for the towers located in Catarina Estate, Lake Cathie, are part of a bigger development plan for a large area of land off Ocean Drive.
The development application (DA) architectural document shows the towers are planned for a 5510 square metre area on Whitewater Terrace in Catarina Estate.
According to the Ocean Drive Lake Cathie Planning Agreement by Lindsay Taylor Lawyers, it states the landowner representative of Catarina Village Pty Limited is Paul Obeid and the developer representative is listed as Gerard Obeid.
The DA for the combined five residential and commercial towers was submitted to Port Macquarie-Hastings Council on April 27.
On council's website the DA is described as a "residential flat building, commercial premises and shop-top housing with strata subdivision".
In the plans by ELK Designs for the developer, there are 100 residential apartments planned across 8690 square metres. The apartments range between one and three bedrooms, with each of the towers being five storeys.
All of the apartments have balconies, with the site located 200 metres from Rainbow Beach.
The plans also include 110 residential car spaces and 25 visitor spaces, with space for between 13 and 16 commercial car parks.
A post on a social media community group about the planned development has triggered some concern from residents.
"I loved this little rural community when l first arrived, almost 21 years ago. It's now becoming suburbia," one person wrote.
"I'd rather see a hospital, education, sewage system and roads that can handle the epic growth we've seen in the last five years," another said.
However one comment is supportive of further development in the area.
"Bring on the development. Looking forward to it, coastal living and architecture at its best," one person said.
According to council's website, the DA status is in progress and the determination is pending.
The estimated cost of the development is listed at over $21.5 million.
The full plans can be viewed on council's website.
