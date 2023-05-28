It took Port City Breakers 20 minutes to warm up, but once they did it became a tryscoring procession in a 64-0 demolition of Forster-Tuncurry Hawks in Port Macquarie on May 28.
From the moment the Breakers scored their second try of the afternoon through Tristian Wright-Scott in the 21st minute, they scored another 10 in 36 minutes.
Officials then enforced the Mercy Rule when the Breakers moved more than 60-points clear with 23 minutes remaining.
Teenage winger Patrick Lawlor finished with a hat-trick while fellow winger Xavier Davidson and front-rower Tyrese Dungay both scored two tries each in the 12-tries-to-nil victory.
Breakers captain Richie Roberts acknowledged the Hawks were understrength, but commended them for not giving up.
"Forster didn't stop trying all day; they didn't pack up and give it in and kept playing for the full amount of time. Credit to them for turning up and having a red-hot crack," he said.
Roberts admitted the Breakers had been fortunate to call on a number of their under-18 players as they were hit hard by injuries.
Dylan Adams, Billy Sprague and Jarrod Robbins along with Cuban Quinlan-Piper all missed the victory over the Hawks.
"We've been pretty fortunate this year with a lot of the 18s from the grand final side last year who have stuck around," Roberts said.
"Last week we fielded seven so it's really good to have that depth in the club with the juniors."
Hawks captain Sam Whitbread said the first 20 minutes was their best opening to a game all season.
"It was one of our better starts to the year. We kept them down their end and defended really well together," he said.
Whitbread was also convinced his team were committed to finishing the season.
"I know all the boys are committed. We've got a few boys - myself included - driving up from Newcastle every week to play a game," he said.
"When we get a few back from injury and suspension we'll bounce back. All we need is one win and the heads are back up and we're cheering again."
