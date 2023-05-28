Drivers heading west on the Oxley Highway from Monday, May 29, should allow extra travel time.
Changed traffic conditions will be in place west of Mount Seaview to carry out drainage improvement and pavement rehabilitation.
The work will be carried out from 7am to 5pm on weekdays and is expected to be completed by mid-July, weather permitting.
Transport for NSW advises that single lane, alternating traffic flows will be in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for the drainage improvement work.
They will be in place during work hours only for the pavement rehabilitation.
A reduced speed limit of 40km/h will also be in place for the duration of both projects for the safety of workers and road users.
Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time, drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
Sue is an award-winning multi-platform journalist and academic and is responsible for ACM's North Coast titles; the Port Macquarie News, Macleay Argus, Camden Haven Courier and Mid Coast Observer.
