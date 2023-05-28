Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Roads

Traffic alert: changed conditions on Oxley Highway near Mt Seaview until mid-July

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
May 29 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The location of roadworks between May 29 and mid-July.
The location of roadworks between May 29 and mid-July.

Drivers heading west on the Oxley Highway from Monday, May 29, should allow extra travel time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sue Stephenson

Sue Stephenson

Editor, North Coast NSW

Sue is an award-winning multi-platform journalist and academic and is responsible for ACM's North Coast titles; the Port Macquarie News, Macleay Argus, Camden Haven Courier and Mid Coast Observer.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.