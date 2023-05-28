The Hastings Farm Gate Tour helps to educate people about where their food comes from, a producer says.
Jimmy Eggert is supporting the Hastings Farm Gate Tour with Hastings Riverland, west of Wauchope, to open to visitors as part of the June event.
Hastings Riverland produces non-homogenised milk and yoghurt at Huntingdon.
Jimmy will do his bit to help raise awareness when people visit the farm.
"I think it's cool to show customers where their milk comes from and why it is the way it is," he said.
"I think it is important to educate people."
Jimmy's father Chris came up with the non-homogenised milk idea. Jimmy followed in his family's farming footsteps and took the project on.
Jimmy milks a herd of 11 jersey cows, all with names, and plans to boost the herd to 20. The old vat room has been transformed into a small factory.
Meanwhile, there are 20 properties spread across the Hastings and Camden Haven taking part in the Hastings Farm Gate Tour.
The event will showcase innovative farms and permaculture gardens from June 10 to 12, giving the community the opportunity to see what they are producing, sample locally grown food and learn about regenerative practices.
Port Macquarie residents Kate Medcalf and Clayton Sparke were quick to snap up tickets to the self-drive tour.
"We want to educate our children [Winnie and Ellery] on where food comes from, how food is grown and how we can grow it ourselves," Ms Medcalf said.
The family has an itinerary in place ahead of the event.
Jacqui Murray is the president of Earth Logic, the not-for-profit running the Hastings Farm Gate Tour.
"It is truly a unique opportunity for urban dwellers to experience first-hand how healthy food is produced and for landowners to learn about ecologically sound farm practices."
More than 1000 people participated in the Hastings Farm Gate experience in 2022.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
