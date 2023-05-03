Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News

Call for 'action, not words' at notorious Houston Mitchell Drive intersection following fatal crash

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated May 3 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Residents are again calling for an overpass at the Houston Mitchell Drive and Pacific Highway intersection following the death of an 82-year-old man on Tuesday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.