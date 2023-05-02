Their wedding preparations have had to take a back seat as preparations of a different kind became the number one priority - that of training for Ironman Australia in Port Macquarie.
Come midnight on Sunday (May 7), Port Macquarie duo Larni Whiteley and Phil Butler will be full steam ahead towards planning their big day next year. Unless they're bitten by the Ironman bug.
It's all about the challenge ahead for Whiteley who will embark on her first race as a competitor following numerous years as a spectator.
"I've done a lot of swimming and ocean swimming so that distance doesn't frighten me; it's the marathon at the end," she said.
Butler, who also works as a lifeguard at Port Macquarie pool, will embark on his fourth event although the duo have done plenty of training together in the lead-up.
"I did some training with [Phil] last year and I thought 'this is possible' if you're serious and you're healthy, have no late nights and cut down on drinking," Whiteley said.
"You've got to concentrate on the training and I felt really good after training so thought when he said he'd do another one I thought 'why don't I'."
While training together appeared a logical choice at first, doubts started to creep in when Whiteley realised how much hard work was required for a race of Ironman's stature.
"I had many months of regretting [training]," she said.
"As soon as we put the training together all the injuries came on and when I wasn't serious I would have a day off when Phil went and did another four or five-hour ride.
"At the time it seemed like I was super strong, but when you have to back all those training sessions up all week you start to realise you're not as strong as you thought."
Whiteley then had to have a five-week break from training as a result of a calf injury which she couldn't afford to have treated due to race expenses.
When she returned to training, the 42-year-old then had to get her head around training a few times a week for several legs of the race.
"I was used to doing one thing a day, but then you had to learn to run on tired legs and do recovery swims so sometimes it was at least two things a day," Whiteley said.
Towards the end of the training program there was only one day a week where she rested. The other six were spent training for either the swim, cycle or run legs.
And she has only one goal on race day.
"I want to get halfway through the run and not think I'm going to have to walk any of it; I don't want to do that... I'm too competitive," she said.
"I know it'll hurt but I want to feel like I've got some fuel in the tank [in the run]."
Her fiancee said the advice was simply to enjoy the day.
"She's put the hard work in so I tell her to try not to stress too much and enjoy the day because it's a great atmosphere and we know quite a few people doing it," he said.
"The local support... your home Ironman... what better way to make your Ironman debut."
