'Higher rescue numbers': Marine Rescue Port Macquarie's busy summer season

Marine Rescue Port Macquarie has had the second highest number of rescues over the summer period for the Mid North Coast region.
Volunteers attended 59 rescues off the Port Macquarie coastline from October 1, 2022 to April 25, 2023.
Unit Commander Greg Davies said he believes this is due to the good weather we experienced over the summer months.
"The number of call-outs to rescues we received is a little bit higher than what we would normally see, but it has been quite a good summer season overall," he said.
While most of the call-outs were to maintenance and fuel issues with boats, there was one more serious incident of a boat rollover on the bar.
"That was the only bigger incident we were called to, but other than that there have been no major incidents," Mr Davies said.
Across the state there were 3263 rescue missions, an increase of 1.3 per cent on the previous record set during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020/21.
On the Mid North Coast, Foster/Tuncurry had the highest rescues with 70 call-outs, followed by Port Macquarie and then Coffs Harbour with 39 rescues.
Mr Davies said the boating community has mostly done the right thing while out on the water.
"The boating community was really good and supportive of us," he said.
"It's the end of the summer period, but we're still operational throughout the rest of the year as well."
Mr Davies said the best way for boaters to stay safe on the water is to check the weather before heading out and logging on with Marine Rescue.
"We're probably getting around 40 per cent of boaties logging on with Marine Rescue, we have had an increase through education and speaking to people," he said.
"But we would love to see a higher increase in the number of people logging on because if they don't, we don't really know where they are if something goes wrong.
"It makes it hard to search, if we don't know where to start."
Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Alex Barrell praised the work of volunteers across Marine Rescue's 46 units who played an important role in keeping boaters in NSW safe.
"I want to commend all Marine Rescue NSW volunteers for their thousands of hours of dedicated service to keeping our coastline and waterways as safe as possible this summer," he said.
