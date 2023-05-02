Port Macquarie News
Classic car convoy cruises through Port Macquarie-Hastings during 2023 NSW State Van Titles

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated May 2 2023 - 7:35pm, first published 4:45pm
A car convoy travelled 110 kilometres through the region on Saturday, April 29 as part of the state van titles.

