Man in his 80s killed in Houston Mitchell Drive crash south of Port Macquarie; woman 'serious'

Ruby Pascoe
Ruby Pascoe
Updated May 2 2023 - 7:07pm, first published 4:52pm
There are heavy delays on the Pacific Highway between Lake Innes and Kew
NSW Police have confirmed a man in his eighties has died in a crash at the notorious Houston Mitchell Drive and Pacific Highway intersection, south of Port Macquarie.

