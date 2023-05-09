A Port Macquarie-Hastings Council spokesperson says upgrading Lighthouse Road will not be a quick or easy fix.
Lighthouse Beach residents have been calling for council to address the western section of the road for years, flagging the road as dangerous for pedestrians and cyclists.
There have also been incidents where vehicles have crashed into houses, including one in July 2020.
In July 2020, Lighthouse Road resident Kathy Dibbs launched an online petition in the hope community support would result in action.
In 2019 the Lighthouse Road upgrade (eastern section) from Matthew Flinders Drive through to Tacking Point Lighthouse officially opened.
A council spokesperson said Lighthouse Road is recognised as an important road within the network.
"The need for upgrades along this road to rectify the existing alignment, road condition, and the provision of pedestrian access is acknowledged," he said.
Council staff have carried out preliminary scoping, concept design and planning for the western section of Lighthouse Road.
However, the spokesperson said the work undertaken identifies many complexities, including requirements of acquisition of a portion of the National Parks and Wildlife Services land.
There are also issues with the road geometry, path alignment and drainage.
"It's not an easy or quick fix unfortunately," the spokesperson said.
Council's 2022-2026 Delivery Program includes a detailed design and the required environmental approvals for 2024-2025.
A council spokesperson said liaison with National Parks and Wildlife Services is underway, for the need to widen the road reserve corridor.
"Construction will not possible until later years and is likely dependent on external grant funding being received," he said.
The council spokesperson said opportunities to improve safety on Lighthouse Road in the shorter term are being reviewed, while planning for the longer term upgrade continues.
Mrs Dibbs said council's response is disappointing.
She said it's understandable that funding needs to be obtained and the planning process is going to take time for a long term solution.
However, in 2020 Mrs Dibbs wrote to council asking that a shared pathway be implemented in the short term as a priority.
This has already been completed at the eastern section of Lighthouse Road.
Children walk along Lighthouse Road to access bus stops and tourists use the road to access the attraction of the lighthouse.
Mrs Dibbs' daughter had to jump into a gully to avoid being hit by a car when she was walking to the bus stop in 2013.
"Our neighbour had to help her get out of the gully," she said.
Mrs Dibbs said the pathway could be put in place on the southern side of Lighthouse Road, which isn't National Parks and Wildlife Services land.
Lighthouse Road resident Luke Goodwin said he's lived in his property for about 10 years. It's situated at the eastern section of the road.
The March 5 crash was the first time his house has been impacted over that period.
Mr Goodwin said he doesn't think his section of road needs to be addressed, as it recently got upgraded.
However, he said he can foresee a serious accident occurring at the western section of the road, which is narrow and doesn't have enough room for people, cyclists and cars.
"It's shocking," he said.
Mr Goodwin said there have been times where pedestrians have had to jump into the bush to avoid a collision with a vehicle.
"There's just nowhere to go," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.