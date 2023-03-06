Port Macquarie News

Young woman injured after car crashes into Lighthouse Road house

Updated March 6 2023 - 10:22pm, first published 4:30pm
The car went through a fence and crashed into a property on Lighthouse Road. Picture by Liz Langdale

A young woman has been taken to Port Macquarie Base Hospital to be treated for a neck injury after the car she was driving crashed into a house on Lighthouse Road.

