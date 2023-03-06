Young woman injured after car crashes into Lighthouse Road house

A young woman has been taken to Port Macquarie Base Hospital to be treated for a neck injury after the car she was driving crashed into a house on Lighthouse Road.
Emergency services including NSW SES Port Macquarie, Fire and Rescue NSW, Ambulance NSW and Mid North Coast Police District were called to the Port Macquarie location at about 9.15pm on Sunday, March 5.
A NSW Police spokesperson said a driver of a Mitsubishi Triton utility allegedly collided with a Toyota SUV, resulting in the SUV losing control and colliding with a house.
A 17-year-old male driver was issued with a Traffic Infringement Notice for negligent driving.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said paramedics treated a 17-year-old female for a neck injury. She was taken to Port Macquarie Base Hospital in a stable condition.
NSW SES members attended and shored the home. A structural engineer is going to assess the damage.
Police are asking people with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
In 2020 there was another incident where a car crashed into a house on Lighthouse Road.
At the time, resident Kathy Dibbs said it was important for all the relevant stakeholders to get together to come up with a plan to address safety concerns along Lighthouse Road.
