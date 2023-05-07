Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Mid North Coast Acting Supt Joanne Schultz supporting officers to prevent youth crime

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated May 8 2023 - 6:16pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mid North Coast Acting Superintendent Joanne Schultz said she has a passion for young people and curbing youth crime. Picture by Ruby Pascoe
Mid North Coast Acting Superintendent Joanne Schultz said she has a passion for young people and curbing youth crime. Picture by Ruby Pascoe

"For me there's a real emphasis around youth and anti-social behaviour. I've got a real passion for [helping] young people."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.