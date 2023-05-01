Motorists are being urged to slow down and watch out for koalas as the toll rises to 26 killed on our roads in the past eight months.
On Wednesday, April 26, Port Macquarie Koala Hospital volunteers were called to the 26th koala death due to a motor vehicle accident in the Port Macquarie LGA.
Matthew Flinders Drive Bonita, a four-year-old female and in prime condition for breeding, was hit by a car trailer and dragged along Ocean Drive on April 26.
Koala Conservation Australia (Port Macquarie Koala Hospital) said the driver of the vehicle didn't stop.
"Fortunately, approaching cars did stop, removed her from the centre of the road, and waited with her until a Koala Hospital rescuer arrived," Koala Conservation Australia general manager Maria Doherty said.
The koala sustained a fractured jaw and bleeding on her lungs from the accident.
"She was admitted to the hospital and died in vet Shali's hands," Ms Doherty said.
"[It was] a tragic and unnecessary death to an otherwise healthy, chlamydia free and viable breeding koala."
This comes following an increased number of koalas hit on our roads during the recent breeding season, which ended in January.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council is working with Koala Conservation Australia to support projects aimed at koala conservation.
"We have one of the most important urban koala populations in NSW here in Port Macquarie and we benefit in so many ways from their presence," Ms Doherty said.
"It is such a shame to see the current rapid population decline and unnecessary deaths occurring through vehicle strike, dog attacks and loss of habitat."
Motorists are advised to:
"Koalas in NSW are now endangered. Drivers can play a big role in keeping koalas safe by adjusting their driving behaviour," Ms Doherty said.
If you see a koala in danger, injured or distressed, contact the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital Rescue Hotline on 6584 1522.
Starting on Monday, May 1, Koala Conservation Australia will be giving away four types of eucalyptus -tallowwood (a favourite with koalas), grey gum, forest red gum and swamp mahogany - until all the trees are gone.
As a bonus, this year the Port Macquarie Landcare Community Nursery will have a plant stall at the Koala Hospital with tube stock seedlings of healthy native plants for sale.
"The giveaway is now in its fifth year and is a joint initiative between Koala Conservation Australia and Forestry Corporation NSW," Ms Doherty said.
"Please consider ordering some trees online and helping restore the beautiful bushland on the Mid North Coast."
Trees must be preordered to allow volunteers to pack them ready for collection. To order your trees go to https://koalahospital.org.au/pages/koala-food-tree-giveaway-2023
