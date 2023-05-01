Port Macquarie's Imojen Enfield progressed the furthest out of any local surfers, but it wasn't enough for her to take out the under-18 division at the Ride the Wave Junior Pro at Town Beach on April 28-30.
Enfield's combined two-wave score of 6.90 in the final wasn't enough after Sydney's Milla Brown impressed with several nine-point rides throughout the weekend.
She managed a two-wave score of 13.65 with the title on the line to prove too good for the Enfield.
Contest director Wayne Hudson said most Hastings surfers including Lola Styles, Archie Branch, Will Oliver and Ollie Hudson were eliminated by the quarter-final stage.
"Imojen finished second in the under-18 girls, but apart from that most of the local boys and girls were eliminated in round three or round four," he said.
"They were all competitive which was great to see, but those Sydney-based surfers have the advantage of doing more competitions. They've got those skills that the local kids need to work on a little bit."
Around 200 surfers took to the water on April 28 which was an increase of 70 competitors on the event from 2022 and Hudson admitted it was pleasing to see the region showcased.
"It's a good area because they (surfers) come up and know that if they bomb out they can stay a few days and have a holiday and get a few waves," he said.
"There's always things to do and most of these calendar events run by Surfing NSW are entry events so you have to be seeded high otherwise you might miss out."
There were waves on offer for all three days of competition where the standard was an increase on the previous year.
Regional surfing appears to be in a strong position.
"From the quarter-finals onwards for both the boys and girls, anyone could have won," Hudson said.
"It was a really good field and the top 16 were quality so anyone had the opportunity to win if they caught the right wave.
"I think the standard this year was higher. The under-16 and under-18 boy divisions were insane, the 16 and 18s girls were top-notch and the 14 girls were amazing."
Hudson was "really happy" how the three-day event proceeded with the help of former world championship tour judge Luke Reading.
"To get someone like that to judge a regional-based comp, I'm really stoked with that," Hudson said.
"Luke is retired now, but two or three years ago when he was competing, he was the best judge in the world so for him to come back and help out with things like this is just amazing."
The age divisions were taken out by Piper O'Sullivan (under-12 girls), Jacques Callebaut (under-12 boys), Lani Cairncross (under-14 girls), Locana Cullen (under-14 boys), Alice Hodgson (under-16 girls), Max Mcgillivray (under-16 boys) and Eden Hasson (under-18 boys).
