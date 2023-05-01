Port Macquarie News
2023 Ride the Wave Junior Surf Pro concludes with Port Macquarie's Imojen Enfield finishing second

Paul Jobber
Paul Jobber
Updated May 3 2023 - 11:54am, first published May 1 2023 - 11:30am
Port Macquarie's Imojen Enfield progressed the furthest out of any local surfers, but it wasn't enough for her to take out the under-18 division at the Ride the Wave Junior Pro at Town Beach on April 28-30.

Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

