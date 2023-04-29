Clover the cat had been a fixture at Timbertown for over 13 years but her death means owner David Waite won't be changing the heritage park's "no dogs" policy.
On Tuesday morning, April 18, an unleashed dog entered the Timbertown reception area and grabbed and mauled the resident cat.
The dog's owner was a visitor and while they helped pay for the vet's bills, it was not enough to save Clover.
"We were fighting a losing battle trying to do anything for her," Mr Waite said.
"So it was just decided on Tuesday afternoon to put her down."
The incident happened just weeks after staff were floating the idea of a pet friendly day at the park.
Leashed dogs can enter the campground area but only guide dogs are allowed into the heritage park.
Mr Waite said that this is because the park has working animals and a higher volume of children.
"If that dog came into the park... for example, and bit a Clydesdale on the leg, it could be infected and that'd be the end of that Clydesdale horse," he said.
"Worse case scenario, it (the dog) grabs a child.
"That is the only reason in 13 years we haven't allowed dogs, except guide dogs, into the park because no one can answer the question of what happens when it goes wrong."
Since COVID-19, Mr Waite has noticed an increase in visitors travelling with their dogs, as well as an increase in dogs in public places.
"Some people call them companion dogs, some people call them therapy dogs," he said.
"I'm not suggesting by any means there's not a genuine need for companion dogs or therapy dogs.
"The problem is, people come in with companion dogs that you wouldn't typically suggest to be companion dogs that are... often aggressive."
Telling pet owners that their animals aren't allowed in the heritage park also unleashes what Mr Waite describes as a "war of words".
In NSW, therapy and companion dogs do not have the same capacity as assistance animals and therefore do not have the same public access rights.
For a dog to be classed as an assistance animal, they must be accredited under State or Territory laws, or by an animal training organisation prescribed by the Commonwealth.
Alternatively, a dog can classed as an assistance animal if is it is trained to assist a person with a disability but it also has to meet the appropriate standards of hygiene and behaviour for an animal in a public place.
Clover and her mother arrived at Timbertown with Mr Waite's family, 13 years ago.
The two cats stayed in the park for the first few months, and chose to remain there when the family moved across the road.
"The two cats never wanted to leave here so we set them up a nice little cattery here," Mr Waite said.
"Over the years, Clover has been just as iconic... as our steam train.
"I'm absolutely amazed that we run a heritage park where people come in and the average person will just melt at a cute cat that just wants a cuddle or a pat - that's what will be missed."
In her time at the heritage park, Clover had also been stolen twice with Mr Waite getting her back home several days later.
Last year, her mother passed away from old age with Clover remaining in the reception area.
"[Clover] lived a good life and I probably would have preferred her to go out a bit older and a nicer way than being grabbed by a dog," Mr Waite said.
Following her death, the park has reaffirmed its pet policy and is calling it "Clover's law".
"Clover's law was something we just put together here with staff."
When the park announced its strengthened position on social media, the response was overwhelmingly positive.
"There are a lot more people out there than I thought who are actually in agreement that dogs shouldn't be allowed everywhere."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.