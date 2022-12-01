Port Macquarie News

Port Macquarie Koala Hospital urges residents to slow down after two koalas killed in 24 hours

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated December 2 2022 - 12:10am, first published December 1 2022 - 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two koalas have been killed on Port Macquarie roads in the past 24 hours. Picture supplied by the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital

*Warning: readers are advised that the following story and pictures are distressing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.