Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Thousands support Ride the Wave Festival 2023 at Town Beach

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated May 4 2023 - 4:01pm, first published May 1 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Money raised during a three-day celebration of music, surf and skate will translate to thousands of meals for the homeless and disadvantaged.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.