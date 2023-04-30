Money raised during a three-day celebration of music, surf and skate will translate to thousands of meals for the homeless and disadvantaged.
Proceeds from the Ride the Wave Festival will also allow the charity, Make a Difference, to offer other support services and infrastructure.
Organisers are continuing to tally the funds raised.
Thousands of people supported the festival at Town Beach, which drew to a close on Sunday, April 30.
The event included the Ride the Soundwave ticketed music festival, a Junior Surf Pro competition run by Surfing NSW, skate competition, market stalls, family entertainment, children's activities, a VR gaming tent, Indigenous workshops, a light show and silent disco marquee.
Make a Difference director Erin Denham said the festival, now in its third year, had evolved over time.
She said the festival incorporated surf, skate and musical beats.
"We have a five-year plan with the festival and this year our real emphasis was on inclusion and embracing our cultural heritage, and the beautiful land we host the event on," Mrs Denham said.
Another important inclusion at the 2023 festival, Mrs Denham said, was the silent disco and the trial of a vest allowing people with a hearing impairment to feel vibrations in sync with the music.
Indigenous singer Mitch Tambo opened the Ride the Soundwave music festival on Saturday, April 29, with his wife Lele and a Birpai dancer, after local elder Uncle Bill O'Brien welcomed festival-goers to Country. Tambo performed several songs.
Boy & Bear, The Waifs, Busby Marou, and Tullara were among the musical line-up.
A record crowd of more than 2000 attended the music festival.
People brought picnic blankets and made use of the new amphitheatre seating. There was no chair policy at the music festival due to the venue size lacking capacity for all patrons to bring a chair.
Special exemptions were granted for people with a medical condition that required them to be seated.
Meanwhile, a further 5000-plus people took part in or watched the Ride the Wave Junior Surf Pro and skate competitions, market stalls, family entertainment and children's activities.
Mrs Denham attributed the Ride the Wave Festival's success to a lot of hard work from the volunteer committee, embracing the skill set across the committee and the town, along with the support of corporate sponsors, the government and community.
Make a Difference was founded in 2016. The charity's first project was to partner with Orange Sky Laundry to secure a mobile laundry van for the Mid North Coast.
Make a Difference raised $110,000 in nine months to make the laundry van vision a reality.
The charity went on to raise funds for coffee van and food truck, and on a monthly basis, feeds more than 400 disadvantaged people. Dedicated volunteers give more than 550 hours of assistance.
IN OTHER NEWS:
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.