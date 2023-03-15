Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Nsw Election

Early voting to get underway on March 18 as NSW State Election draws closer

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated March 16 2023 - 1:10am, first published March 15 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The NSW State election is on Saturday, 25 March. Early voting opens on March 18. File picture

Early voting in person ahead of the NSW State Election starts from Saturday, March 18.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.