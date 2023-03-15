Early voting in person ahead of the NSW State Election starts from Saturday, March 18.
If you can't make it to a polling place on election day, March 25, you can vote at an early voting centre.
Early voting centres will be located in Port Macquarie, Wauchope and Laurieton.
Port Macquarie early voting centres:
Grace Church Port Macquarie, 2 Kingfisher Rd, Port Macquarie
Port Macquarie Guide Hall, Hollingworth Street, Port Macquarie
Port Macquarie CWA Hall, 11 Horton Street, Port Macquarie
Laurieton early voting centre:
Camden Haven Scout Hall, 5 Tunis Street, Laurieton
Wauchope early voting centre:
Wauchope CWA Hall, 51 High Street, Wauchope
More information about early voting eligibility and early voting centre opening times are available on the Australian Electoral Commission website.
Early voting will close on March 24.
There are eight candidates contesting the March 25 state election for the Seat of Port Macquarie.
In ballot paper order, the candidates are Silvia Mogorovich (Informed Medical Options Party IMOP), Stuart Watson (The Greens), Leslie Williams (Liberal), Keith McMullen (Labor), Vivian McMahon (Legalise Cannabis Party), Peta Pinson (The Nationals), Edward Coleman (Sustainable Australia Party - Stop Overdevelopment/Corruption) and Benjamin Read (Liberal Democrats).
There are seven candidates contesting the March 25 state election for the Seat of Oxley.
In ballot paper order, the candidates are Dominic King (The Greens), Bianca Drain (Sustainable Australia Party- Stop Overdevelopment/corruption), Megan Mathew (Legalise Cannabis Party), Gregory Vigors (Labor), Joshua Fairhall (Independent), Troy Irwin (Independent) and Michael Kemp (The Nationals).
