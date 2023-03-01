Port Macquarie News

Save Our Breakwall releases report by coastal engineer Angus Gordon

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated March 2 2023 - 12:18pm, first published March 1 2023 - 5:30pm
Save Our Breakwall spokesperson Damian King holds a copy of the Port Macquarie Southern Breakwall assessment report. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

Save Our Breakwall has released a coastal engineer's report which provides a detailed assessment of Port Macquarie's Southern Breakwall.

