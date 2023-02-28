It was an effortless decision for Jessica Trembath to follow her dream career path to help people.
And now, the Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD) social worker has been named the NSW 2022 Allied Health Professional of the Year.
Jessica was born and raised in Port Macquarie and said this is where she found her passion for healthcare at a young age.
"When I was growing up I saw a lot of health professionals that worked at our hospital," she said.
"A lot of my friends' parents worked there and I think that really inspired me wanting to become a public healthcare worker."
Jessica said she was also drawn to becoming a social worker.
"I was really interested in social justice and equality and so those two things just merged together," she said.
Jessica attended university in Newcastle and took on a new grad position in the Hunter New England Health Health District following her graduation in 2008.
"I had some opportunities as a new grad to get a position in child and adolescent mental health and that helped me get a pathway into public health after completing my degree," she said.
A position in the early psychosis ward at Port Macquarie Base Hospital led to Jessica returning home to Port Macquarie.
"I was in that role for four years before going on maternity leave," she said.
When Jessica returned to work, she started her current role in the perinatal infant mental health team.
"I work with the local community mental health team," she said. "I work with women who might be thinking of getting pregnant who have a major mental illness, women who are pregnant or who have a child up to two-years-old who might be experiencing moderate to severe mental health needs or distress," she said.
Jessica has been in her current role for four years. She said helping those in need is a rewarding part of her job.
"Public health is the place where the most in need can always come. I think people often come in with lots of different things happening in their life," she said.
"For me, navigating those issues that are really complex is the most rewarding part of my job.
"Having that service to the community, but also using my skills in complex situations to get good outcomes for people, is why I do this."
Jessica was named the NSW 2022 Allied Health Professional of the Year on February 23 in Sydney.
The Excellence in Allied Health Awards acknowledge the passion, dedication and contribution of allied health staff across the state, as well as the valuable input the professions have in delivering patient-centred care.
"It was a surprise to me when I was nominated," Jessica said.
"It was lovely to have the rest of the team say that they really wanted to support the nomination as well."
The MNCLHD had three other finalists in the seven award categories - Acting District Manager Community Service Reform Sarah Fox was nominated in the Allied Health Leader of the Year category, Allied Health Assistant Jennifer Pitt in the Allied Health Assistant, Technician or Support Person of the Year category, and Occupational Therapist Koby Old in the Early Career Allied Health Professional of the Year category.
"It was really lovely to have that support of our other local finalists down at the awards and being able to enjoy the experience together," Jessica said.
"I was one of four finalists in the awards from the MNCLHD, which I think is a really big achievement for our health district."
Jessica said it was a "shock" when she was announced as the Allied Health Professional of the Year.
"There was such a high caliber of nominees and I was overcome with emotion at the time," she said.
"It's such a big award and I'm so honoured to have received it."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.