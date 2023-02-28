Port Macquarie News

Port Macquarie allied health social worker Jessica Trembath named the NSW 2022 Allied Health Professional of the Year

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
March 1 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allied Health Professional of the Year Jessica Trembath. Picture supplied

It was an effortless decision for Jessica Trembath to follow her dream career path to help people.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.