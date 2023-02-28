Port City Bowling Club's upgrade proposal is a step towards realising its vision to be the premier bowling club in regional NSW.
The planned upgrade comes off the back of a renovation project in 2016.
The proposal involves updating and upgrading the back section of the club, as well as outdoor areas.
A development application has been lodged with Port Macquarie-Hastings Council and the club has notified members about the planned project.
Port City Bowling Club chief executive officer David Gearing said the proposed upgrade will complement the renovation done in 2016.
He said it was a significant investment by the club back to the club.
The plans include updating the bowls, entertainment and non-thinkers' lounges, new main bar, and increase in the gaming room size to "redeploy existing gaming machines", an email to members said.
A new staircase and lift will link to the upstairs area. A transformation of the upstairs space plans to deliver a 140-seat function room, restaurant and bar.
The upstairs offices will move downstairs under the plan.
Mr Gearing said the club had a uniqueness in its ocean view from upstairs and the upstairs renovation was a big part of the project.
"The upstairs [area] is a blank canvas to paint a masterpiece," he said.
The upgrade proposal includes an outdoor entertaining area to border on green one adjacent to Owen Street.
Mr Gearing said the club hoped the outdoor area will lead to a growth in the sport of bowls.
"Hopefully we will get some new bowlers joining our ranks and taking up the sport," he said.
The plans are on display at the club.
"We are very excited to take the club on its next renovation journey and hope to start these upgrades in 2023," the email to members said.
The status on the council's application tracker shows the development application is "in progress".
IN OTHER NEWS:
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.