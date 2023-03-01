Port Macquarie News

Aaron Hudson says Run Fest Port Macquarie a true destination event for the family

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
March 1 2023 - 1:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Braith, Aaron, Alison, Chelsea and Jake Hudson. Picture supplied by Aaron Hudson

You don't need to look too much further than Aaron and Alison Hudson to realise how much of a destination event Run Fest Port Macquarie is.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.