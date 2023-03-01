You don't need to look too much further than Aaron and Alison Hudson to realise how much of a destination event Run Fest Port Macquarie is.
Along with 14-year-old son Braith, his 13-year-old brother Jake and 12-year-old sister Chelsea, the Hudson's have been travelling from Tamworth to the Hastings for the past five years purely for the festival.
Mr Hudson said between grabbing an ice cream at Baskin-Robbins, running along the breakwall or up the finishing chute, or grabbing a coffee at Little Shack - there is something for all the family.
"This will be our sixth year coming this weekend... we haven't missed one since we started," he said.
"Braith loves the ice cream, Jake loves running along next to the beach and Chelsea loves running through the finishing chute because heaps of people make you feel not like an Olympian, but they make you feel welcome."
The Hudsons even painted a rock on the breakwall in 2022 and started labelling it with their Run Fest dates.
Each year they book in to the caravan park at the breakwall and upon checking out for another year, they lock their next visit in for the following year.
"I know Tamworth has the country music festival and stuff like that, but the community over [in Port Macquarie] for this weekend is unreal," Mr Hudson said.
"If I had my way I'd move there, but that's a whole other hurdle and I like that hopefully we can keep continuing the tradition."
It has turned into a truly family affair with his niece and daughter's friend set to contribute to the 1500 of the 2500 race entrants travelling from out of town.
"In our little circle this tradition is just getting bigger and bigger because everyone knows 'Aaron and Allie go there at this time' and it's such an enjoyable place," Mr Hudson said.
"As time disappears people always lose track of where everyone is, so if we can keep coming here the kids will always know we're there and keep coming along too."
Mr Hudson said Run Fest Port Macquarie race director Kevin Chilvers should be commended for what he has created over the past decade as the race prepares for its 12th running.
"We originally thought let's make a mini-holiday out of it and use the running as an excuse to go on a little vacation and see how it went, but the whole setup there makes it so easy to keep wanting to come back."
