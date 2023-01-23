The white dog reported missing after an accident near Kooloonbung Creek on Sunday January 22, is now in the care of his owner's relatives, leaving businesses to train the spotlight on William Street's traffic.
Soldier the dog had run away from the black Holden ute after it ran off the William Street bridge and landed on its roof alongside Kooloonbung Creek.
A couple who knew Soldier and his owner, found the dog on the steps of the historic St Thomas' Anglican Church, which is about 350 metres from the accident.
The couple stayed with the dog until his owner's relatives arrived to pick him up.
His owner, who was the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash, was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance crews and taken to Port Macquarie Base Hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.
The accident scene and the retrieval of the vehicle from the side of the bridge drew not only emergency crews but a crowd of onlookers.
Gunnedah resident Owen Hasler, who is visiting Port Macquarie with his wife, said people stopped to watch the tricky operation.
"A lot of people were sitting down like I was, just watching as the vehicle was removed," he said
"There are lots of things to do in Port Macquarie on a Sunday, but they took the opportunity to just witness this."
The area first had to be rendered safe by NSW Fire and Rescue crews, before a heavy lift tow truck removed the vehicle.
"It just amazed me that there was no pedestrian on the walkway [at the time of the crash]... which was a great relief," Mr Hasler said.
Mr Hasler has been visiting Port Macquarie for over two decades and said he is concerned with traffic safety in the area.
He owns property near the bridge and said he has witnessed numerous close calls and dangerous activity at the intersection between Buller Road and Hollingworth Street.
"During the really busy times, it's just horrendous," he said.
"It's people squealing the wheels, honking horns... it's just a very bad corner."
On the other side of the bridge, Plaza Hairdressing Salon owner Cindy Whalley said it's not uncommon for her to hear thumps, bumps, car horns and road rage incidents outside her William Street business.
The road near the bridge includes a roundabout and angled car parks. Ms Whalley says that makes it difficult for cars to reverse out.
"There's no courtesy these days," she said.
"[Drivers] have got their speed up by the time they've come through the traffic lights... they whip around this corner like there's no tomorrow and blast anyone trying to get out of these parks here."
"It's a constant thing, people will not wait for others."
Ms Whalley said she believes better driver education is needed.
The area where the accident occurred has been taped off, however the walkway along Kooloonbung Creek and over the bridge are still accessible to the public.
Police are investigating the cause of the accident.
