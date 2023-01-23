Port Macquarie News
Missing dog Soldier found on church steps as Port Macquarie's William Street bridge crash fuels traffic concerns

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated January 24 2023 - 10:01am, first published 4:00am
Soldier the dog is now with his owner's relatives after the ute he was in crashed near Kooloonbung Creek. Pictures supplied by Page Morrah and Owen Hasler

The white dog reported missing after an accident near Kooloonbung Creek on Sunday January 22, is now in the care of his owner's relatives, leaving businesses to train the spotlight on William Street's traffic.

