Five years - that's all it's taken Iona FC to build one of the largest clubs in the Football Mid North Coast zone.
Outside of Port Saints, Port United and Kempsey Saints, Iona have the largest number of registered players (440) ahead of the 2023 season. They started with zero in 2018.
This season promises so much for a club that aims to ruffle a few feathers in the newly-formed Zone Premier League (ZPL) competition.
It's only taken Iona FC five years to overtake all-but three clubs on the Mid North Coast when it comes to player registration numbers.
Based out at St Columba Anglican School, secretary Laurence Barlow said they were serious about player development.
"We're ambitious and the Zone Premier League is the highest league in this area at the moment, but the club continues to grow faster than anyone really expected," Barlow said.
"It's a brave step to be able to step into that area (the ZPL) and we know that. Our expectations are to be competitive and then maybe one day mix it with the big clubs that have been around a lot longer than us."
Iona dipped their toe into senior football last season when they qualified for the men's northern league semi-finals before eventual champions Camden Haven Redbacks eliminated them 2-0.
Mr Barlow said the reason for their ZPL nomination was based around wanting to improve while not becoming comfortable.
"Players become better by playing against the best," he said.
"The best players in the Mid North Coast zone were playing in the Coastal Premier League, but they're now playing in the Zone Premier League."
While Iona are still only a new club, their expectations are of a similar level to the more developed clubs.
"We don't want to go into the competition and not be competitive," Barlow said.
"We would like to see our junior players coming through and we would like to think we can give the stronger teams a decent match when they play us."
The focus on being a community club is what will set them apart with junior players set to occupy the embankment at their home ground.
Barlow, however, acknowledged the club was not exclusive to St Columba Anglican School.
"We're the club that's closest to the development out here at Innes Lake and we have 75 percent of our players come from within the school (and the other) 25 percent come from the community," he said.
They hope to build a network with Charles Sturt University over coming years.
Barlow said president Tony Judge - who is currently overseas coaching an Australian under-16 team - was the heartbeat of the club.
"Tony Judge is mister Iona; it was his idea," he said.
"Everything that happens around here has happened because of Tony's vision."
