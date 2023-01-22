What lies beneath Port Macquarie has been the focus of many stories.
What stories are fact and what is fiction?
The Port Macquarie Museum has given the Port News access to photos and documents which highlight the region's history of mining gold and cobalt.
One document also mentions two tunnels in Port Macquarie which were used to discover and investigate cobalt.
According to the 1999 Manning River Times Historical Society Journal, there was gold mining activity for years at Cells Creek.
Cells Creek was situated between the upper waters of the Hastings and Manning, 80 kilometres east of Walcha.
The actual site of the diggings was located in dense scrubland, off the main Port Macquarie-Walcha Road.
"Many fascinating stories exist regarding The Cells - fact or fiction it's hard to say," the journal stated.
"However, one that is generally accepted as true is that gold was first discovered by one of the convicts, while kneeling to drink at a stream and seeing gold glitter in the water."
The Wingham Chronicle reported on multiple gold discoveries at The Cells during the late 1880s.
On February 1, 1890 The Wingham Chronicle published an article titled 'A Rush to the Cells', reprinted from the Walcha News.
"A flutter of excitement was caused in town towards the end of last week, when it was reported that the rich reef had been discovered at The Cells Creek," the article stated.
"If the specimens which have been shown around the town during the week came from the reef, and there is much of it, then those who have secured the property can sit down and watch the others work, for they will soon be wealthy men.
"A large number of Walcha people rushed to The Cells on receipt of the news."
The earliest official report of prospecting was published in the annual report of the Department of Mines for 1895.
The NSW Department of Mines and Agriculture Annual Report 1897 refers to two cobalt mine areas in Port Macquarie.
One site was the south side of St Thomas' Anglican Church and the other was at Rocky Beach.
There were also tunnels mentioned in the report associated with each of these sites.
"I have the honor to inform you that, in accordance with your instructions, I have made an examination of the deposits of cobalt ore which have recently been discovered in the town of Port Macquarie by Messrs. Wyborn and Tellefson," geological surveyor John B. Jaquet wrote in the report.
"The oxide of cobalt is chiefly used in the arts as a pigment. About 200 tons are annually absorbed by the world in this manner."
In the report John B.Jaquet said cobalt appeared to have been first discovered about 11 years prior to his investigation, by E.H. Becke at the cliffs south of Nobbys Headland (Rocky Beach).
John B.Jaquet said the most promising deposits were situated in Port Macquarie, near St Thomas' Anglican Church.
"In my opinion the cobalt deposits of Port Macquarie and the surrounding district are well worthy of further attention on the part of the mining community," he said.
"Prospecting operations have shown that bunches of payable ore exist, which is certainly as rich, if not richer, than that which at present is being profitably mined in New Caledonia."
Port Macquarie Museum's Clive Smith grew up in Port Macquarie and can remember visiting the tunnel at Rocky Beach.
"I can remember seeing it as a child over 60 years ago," he said.
"We got to [it] by climbing over the rocks at the south end of Oxley Beach at low tide."
St Thomas' Anglican Church warden Carol Chandler has lived in Port Macquarie all her life and grew up hearing stories about the numerous tunnels, which were supposedly situated across the town.
"Some of my friends swear they have been in the tunnels, but they've never dragged me there," she said.
Carol said one of the most famous myths was about a tunnel which spanned from Town Beach to the church.
She said people claimed buried goods were taken from the sand and transported to town, via a tunnel.
However, there is no evidence that tunnel ever existed.
"There are many wonderful stories - some are true but most aren't," Carol said.
