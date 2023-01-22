A 59-year-old man has had a lucky escape after the black Holden ute he was travelling in flipped and landed on its roof in William Street.
The incident happened at 10am on January 22 when the vehicle was travelling west before it left the road, flipped and rested alongside Kooloonbung Creek, next to a pedestrian walkway.
A white dog, believed to have been in the vehicle at the time of the accident, was last seen running in a northerly direction along the recently constructed walkway.
The dog appeared to be uninjured.
Port Macquarie Fire and Rescue crews, police and NSW Ambulance attended the scene where the man sustained minor scratches to his legs as well as injuries to his nose.
He was taken to Port Macquarie Base Hospital for observation and treatment.
Fire and Rescue assisted in rendering the area safe, with no oil or petrol making its way into the waterway.
Crews returned to the site later in the day to assist Port Macquarie-Hastings Council in rendering the area safe to remove the vehicle.
A heavy lift tow truck with crane capabilities has removed the ute from the side of the road.
Port Macquarie police are investigating the circumstances of the accident and are appealing for witnesses to the collision for information about the whereabouts of the dog.
Anyone with information or dash cam footage can contact Port Macquarie Police on (02) 65830199 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.