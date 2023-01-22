Port Macquarie News

Dog missing after ute tips over at Willian Street near Kooloonburg Creek

By Emily Walker
Updated January 22 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 1:30pm
Police were called to the scene after a black Holden crewman ute tipped over near the bridge at Kooloonburg Creek. Picture supplied

A 59-year-old man has had a lucky escape after the black Holden ute he was travelling in flipped and landed on its roof in William Street.

