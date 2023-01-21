Angus Gill may have missed out on a Golden Guitar at the Tamworth Country Music Awards, but he says the 10-day festival had been "amazing".
It caps off a year marked by successful collaborations for Gill; both as a performer and a producer.
One of his five Golden Guitar nominations was for Waiting for the Boss, which he co-wrote with Alan Mackey, based on a poem by rural men's mental health advocate Mary O'Brien.
Gill recorded the song with none other than Anne Kirkpatrick, a multiple Golden Guitar winner and daughter of Joy McKean and the late Slim Dusty.
Speaking to ACM reporter Ellie Chamberlain before hitting the red carpet, Gill said even to be nominated in five categories was "crazy".
The categories in which Gill was nominated were Instrumental of the Year (with Pixie Jenkins); Bluegrass Recording of the Year; Heritage Song of the Year (with Kevin Bennett), Bush Ballad of the Year (with Alan Mackey, Mary O'Brien and Anne Kirkpatrick) and Traditional Country Album of the Year (as a producer.)
The night's biggest and final award was for Album of the Year and went to Casey Barnes for "Light It Up".
The festival has been described as a success, with country music fans shaking off two years of disruption due to the pandemic.
Tamworth's streets were packed, with many of the popular street performers including Port Macquarie's Simon Gudgeon.
The Golden Guitars were the culmination of 10 days of street and event performances.
Gill's only solo festival performance was on Monday afternoon, January 16, at the Tamworth Services Club. It was a sell-out.
In 2022, Gill had six number one singles on Australian Country Radio. He also recorded a new Angus Gill & Seasons of Change album and released a Christmas EP.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.