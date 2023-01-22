With a barbed wire fence acting as one sideline, a gravel road the other and a front yard that barely measured three metres wide, Noel Cleal learned pretty quickly about the importance of running the footy straight as a kid.
Nearly 60 years later, the Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles legend decided 2023 was the year to call it quits and retire from rugby league after a 50-year senior involvement in the game.
Beechwood Shamrocks will be the main winners to come from Cleal's decision to spend more of his time on the Mid North Coast, which he now calls home.
"I'll go down and watch Beechwood play on a Saturday afternoon without having any commitments and be able to sit in the grandstand and have a beer and a pie," he said.
He said he is most looking forward to turning what was an occasional trip to Beechwood Oval into an almost-weekly occurrence.
"It's a great afternoon in there; I really enjoy it," he said.
"I've only been able to do it once or twice in six years since I've been here so I'll endeavour to get to most home games and see a bit of old-fashioned bush footy."
Cleal dedicated no less than 35 years of his 50-year senior involvement in the game to the National Rugby League.
His passion for the game can be traced back to his early years as a young kid playing in the front yard at Warialda where he would try and get the best of older brother Les.
He said there were rarely any favours delivered when a footy was involved.
"There is no harder footy than one-on-one with your brother in the front yard when the lawn is only three metres wide with a barbed wire fence for a sideline on one side and gravel road on the other," he said.
"It's the toughest footy I've ever played and it was supposed to be touch when you got to the gravel, but if you had one foot on the lawn and another on the gravel, it was tackle. You had to be very careful to tiptoe down the sideline."
The man affectionately known as "Crusher" said there were a number of highlights throughout his playing days, but a run of two-straight years without defeat while playing for Warialda was high on the list.
"We won Peel school carnivals which is a massive achievement for a tiny, little school," he said.
"We won every carnival that we went to and that fuelled the fire."
Along with brother Les they then went and played in Queensland for five years where they won three premierships and two Clayton Cups along the way.
All his hard work in bush footy was then rewarded during a seven-year stint with Manly when the Sea Eagles won the premiership in 1987 and they qualified for semi-finals in six of the seven years.
The 64-year-old admitted he was now looking forward to "having my winter back" after his weekends had been spent at various rugby league grounds around not only Australia, but the world for the last 50 years.
"Of course I will (miss it) because it's been a massive part of my life, but there's a time for everything and now is the time," he said.
"I've only been retired for a week and I'm starting to think what day it is. Under normal circumstances I'd be getting ready to go to Sydney for a few days and I don't have to do that now.
"I was fortunate to do what I've done and I love what I did, but now is the time to get on the pony and ride out."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.