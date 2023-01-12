The fishing action happened quickly aboard the boat, Cover Up, in the Golden Lure tournament on Thursday, January 12.
They started fishing at 7am in calm conditions and Michelle Evans from Newcastle had a blue marlin on the line two minutes later.
She caught the 144.7kg blue marlin by 8.12am. The fish was 6kgs off getting the big prize.
"It was hard work but I train for it," Evans said.
"Blue marlin are the hardest fish to catch, because they go down deep, and it takes the longest time."
She acknowledged the teamwork involved on the Newcastle-Port Stephens boat Cover Up.
Evans has taken part in the Golden Lure for 23 years.
"I love the camaraderie and you are outside looking at the beautiful scenery," she said.
Forty three boats are taking part in the 39th Golden Lure in waters from Laurieton to South West Rocks.
Port Macquarie Game Fishing Club stages the tournament.
Karen Wright from Sydney Game Fishing Club enjoys the excitement of game fishing.
The Wright family - Karen and Glen, and their children Makira and Mia - are fishing in the Golden Lure tournament aboard the boat Tantrum, along with fellow anglers Robert Howitt, Giles Cox and Ken Dykes.
Pebbles, the cavoodle, goes on the boat too.
Twelve-year-old Indi Warren, fishing aboard Tantrum on ladies day, caught a blue marlin weighing 112.7kg.
Karen said conditions were pretty rough on Tuesday, January 10 with 25 knot winds and quite big seas.
That makes fishing more difficult, she said.
"If you are lucky enough to hook a fish and fight a fish, you have to back up and you have water washing over the deck," Karen said.
"It gets very sporting."
Holidaymakers Ryder Gresham, 14, and five-year-old Hudson Gresham joined the onshore juniors' fishing competition on Wednesday, January 11.
Ryder said he liked the excitement of catching fish.
While Ryder had no luck on the day, Hudson caught two bream.
Friday, January 13 is the 2023 Golden Lure's final fishing day with the presentation set down for Saturday, January 14.
