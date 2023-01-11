Port Macquarie News
Photos

'Best I've seen': Lake Cathie's pristine condition delivers benefits for businesses

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
January 12 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lake Cathie's pristine condition is attracting hundreds to the foreshore location and resulting in an economic boost for businesses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.