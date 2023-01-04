Port Macquarie News

The 39th Golden Lure fishing tournament set to reel in economic boost for Port Macquarie

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
January 5 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquarie Game Fishing Club life member Janeck Kaczorowski looks forward to the 39th Golden Lure fishing tournament. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

The 39th Golden Lure fishing tournament is estimated to inject more than $1 million into the economy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.