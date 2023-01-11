Selection in the Yahama Australia junior development team for 2023 was the reward for Blake Bohannon's stellar motocross year in 2022.
The recently-turned 10-year-old won the NSW championships in July at Wagga Wagga in the 65cc category before he backed it up with a second spot overall at the Australian championships at Rockhampton in September.
But father Tim says it wasn't his podium finish at national level that surprised the development team selectors the most.
"They liked the way he rides, but he had a mechanical [failure] up at the Australian titles and he had to push his bike across the finish line in one of his races," he said.
"They liked the fact he didn't give up."
The Hastings Valley Motorcycle Club member will now have the opportunity to further his riding ability with coaching and training from Yamaha.
"They'll help out with bikes and gear and all that so it's a pretty good opportunity for him," his father said.
Blake first took up riding as a three-year-old and his improvement onto the junior development team has been progressive.
"He's just turned 10, but he's pretty serious about [motorbike riding] and we're pretty committed," his father said.
His first race for 2023 will take place at the end of January at Lake Macquarie before the East Coast Motocross Series begins.
He will then aim for a repeat performance at the NSW titles before the Australian titles which will be held in Alice Springs.
