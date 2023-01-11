Port Macquarie News

Hastings Valley Motorcycle Club member Blake Bohannon selected for Yamaha Australia junior development team

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
January 12 2023 - 9:07am
Blake Bohannon has been selected in the Yamaha Australia junior development team. Picture supplied by Alicia Bohannon

Selection in the Yahama Australia junior development team for 2023 was the reward for Blake Bohannon's stellar motocross year in 2022.

