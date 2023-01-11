Port Macquarie News

Applications open for new graduate nursing positions as workload pressures worsen at Port Macquarie Base Hospital

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
January 11 2023 - 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
President of the NSWNMA Port Macquarie Base Hospital branch Mark Brennan said there are 90 full-time equivalent nursing positions vacant at Port Base Hospital. Picture, file

The Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD) is calling for nursing graduates to apply for new grad positions in six hospitals across the district.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.