It is unlikely two teenagers will have a more challenging preparation for their first-ever waterskiing junior world championship event.
14-year-old Erica Hayes and 17-year-old Lucas Cornale finetuned their plans at Stoney Park on December 11-12 for the 2023 World Junior Waterski Championships at San Bernado, Chile, in January.
But Cornale says the opportunity to ski in Port Macquarie before they fly out at the end of December shouldn't be understated.
"It's (Stoney Park) definitely one of the best ski sites in Australia, if not the world," he said.
"There are nice long, straight run-ins and the turn islands are really good because not a lot of sites have them, so all of it is done perfectly.
"The boat's great, the driver is one of the best in Australia and when you get conditions like we've had, it makes it easier to get big scores."
Scores skiers accrued at the L-class tournament at Telegraph Point went towards overall world rankings, but Hayes and Cornale have their eyes on bigger prizes.
It's the culmination of many years of hard work where uncertainty was the overriding emotion.
The COVID pandemic wreaked havoc on both teenagers' preparations over the last two years where they had to be creative on what their training programs looked like.
Hayes considers herself lucky to live close to the river in her hometown of Deniliquin which meant when health and safety protocols were at their strictest in 2020, she could still train.
Just as well waterskiing was included as physical activity.
"We're really lucky because we don't live too far from the river at home; it's about a kilometre down the road so we could just go down there and ski," she said.
"I've been too much training to remember, but I've done a lot and I went down there once a day at least."
The world title event will be her first at that level.
"This is the first time I've been to junior worlds so I'm really looking forward to meeting new people and the experience itself should be good," she said.
Cornale admitted he also had to be creative in how he started his preparations for Chile.
"COVID has been a bit of a pain in the ass you know (because) it's impacted on us and we couldn't go out as many times as we'd like," he said.
"It definitely made things difficult."
The Queenslander will compete in three events at the Lago Los Morros venue in South America, but feels his best chance of a podium finish will be in the slalom.
"Slalom is my favourite; it's the one I do the most so I get the best scores in that. I've got a good chance of making finals while we're over there and potentially a podium so we'll see how things go out,"
He registered his second-best-ever score in the slalom event at Port Macquarie on December 11 so confidence levels will be sky-high.
"I'm definitely capable of a podium finish but it depends on what the other guys do... we'll see how it goes," he said.
"You want to ski good [in Chile] of course, but it's about making it less stressful. You want to make finals and it would be great to get a podium, but just going over there is the experience we want."
