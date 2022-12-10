Port Macquarie News

Organisers of Save our Breakwall rally say it's the biggest they've ever seen in Port Macquarie

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated December 11 2022 - 5:31pm, first published December 10 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Organisers of the Save the Breakwall rally on December 10 were visibly moved by the show of support for their campaign against Transport for NSW's planned $5 million upgrade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.