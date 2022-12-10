Organisers of the Save the Breakwall rally on December 10 were visibly moved by the show of support for their campaign against Transport for NSW's planned $5 million upgrade.
Locals and visitors joined Port Macquarie-Hastings Mayor Peta Pinson, councillors Adam Roberts, Danielle Maltman and Josh Slade, and bodyboarding legend and Save our Breakwall campaigner Damian King, at Breakwall HQ for the peaceful protest.
They're opposed to changes to the breakwall head in particular, and the impact it will have on the world-famous Town Beach wave, and the removal of 29 trees.
"I just can't remember ever seeing a protest with that many people in Port Macquarie before," Mr King said the following day.
"I also think it was an amazing atmosphere of community spirit in a positive way."
Cr Pinson announced at the event that the NSW Nationals have preselected her as their candidate for the Mid North Coast seat of Port Macquarie at the 2023 state election.
Deputy Premier of NSW Paul Toole attended the event with Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway, and Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan.
During her announcement, Cr Pinson spoke out against the NSW Government and Transport for NSW's planned upgrade to the breakwall.
"When you get into government, it's because you want to make a difference," she said. "You don't want to destroy things, you want to make things better and this (the planned upgrade) isn't making things better."
"This is our iconic breakwall. This is generational; we have the kids, the parents, the grandparents and the great-grandparents here... Why have you all come out? Because this is important, it's cultural, it's spiritual, and it's who we are.
"I'm going to hang up my independent colours and I'm going to run for state government next year and I'm going to run against Leslie Williams.
"I'm going to take every one of your voices into parliament and into Macquarie Street and I'm going to say this isn't bloody good enough."
The breakwall upgrade includes rebuilding 600 metres of the Port Macquarie southern breakwall, undertaking maintenance to the breakwall head and installing a five metre-wide path.
Six Norfolk Island pines, 12 Cook Island pines and 11 casuarinas are proposed to go during the state government project.
Some 43 mature pine trees and 6000 native shrubs and groundcover will be planted to offset the tree removal.
King thanked the community for attending the rally to protest what he labelled a "forced agenda" by the NSW government and Transport for NSW.
Amongst the crowd were people who have painted memorial rocks, some who don't wish to see the pine trees removed and surfers who fear the planned upgrade will upset Port Macquarie's iconic surf break.
"A lot of people think that we have no chance of stopping what's going to happen here," King said. "All I want to say is that... anyone who doesn't think this can be stopped, think again.
"What you have is people standing here today to say that we like what we've got."
King said he understood breakwall structures needed maintenance but he didn't believe the Port Macquarie breakwall needed to be reconstructed.
"We don't mind having a wider footpath... we just don't want to lose everything when we don't have to.
"Most of these breakwalls, for the last 50 to 100 years, are repaired, they are not reconstructed."
Transport for NSW recently released the community's response to the planned upgrade with 525 submissions received.
The main issues raised were the proposed tree removal, the shared pathway and its widening, potential impacts on waves and surfing, artwork and memorial rocks, and potential impacts on fishing.
Transport for NSW changed some aspects of the breakwall upgrade proposal as a result of the community feedback.
The breakwall upgrade submissions report cites the project's benefits as increased life of the breakwall, improved maritime accessibility and vessel safety, improved community access, and improved pedestrian safety and accessibility.
The Transport for NSW website said following release of the submissions report and the re-submission of the finalised Review of Environmental Factors and project plans, Transport for NSW has obtained approval to proceed with the Port Macquarie southern breakwall upgrade project.
Transport for NSW is now advertising the tender for the construction work. The aim is to start construction in May 2023 following the Ironman event.
More information about the project is on the Transport for NSW website.
