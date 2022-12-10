Port Macquarie News

St Thomas' Anglican Church's new rector Daniel Berris looks to bright future

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
December 11 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The St Thomas' Anglican Church community has welcomed new rector Daniel Berris. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

St Thomas' Anglican Church's new rector Daniel Berris has an eclectic background from cleaning buses to working as a courier and credit officer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.