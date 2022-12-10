St Thomas' Anglican Church's new rector Daniel Berris has an eclectic background from cleaning buses to working as a courier and credit officer.
His life's path led to becoming an ordained minister 13 years ago. And in early November, Father Dan was commissioned as rector at St Thomas' Anglican Church.
Before that, Father Dan was the priest in charge of The Lakes Anglican Church in Queensland.
"After almost 11 years in North Lakes as a satellite city, we had done some great community work, and I was quite integrated in the church and wider community but realised either I needed a new challenge there or I was called to take up a different challenge," he said.
Then the rector role became available.
Father Dan said the rector role involves running services, building the faith life, engaging the community and supporting services that the parish has the resources to deliver, being a voice in the church community and wider community, to challenge and to bring a certain perspective that sees life in a way that brings hope, joy and purpose.
He said there were a lot of great opportunities that just needed a "new season".
Father Dan recognised the church's history, the ministries and the beautiful nature of the church community.
St Thomas', built by convict labour, is the fifth oldest Anglican church in NSW still in use in Australia.
"My first aim is just to encourage the church community in how to resource them and have fun," he said.
"That's what we know we can then take out into the wider community because we will start looking for what the wider community needs and then what we have available to offer."
Father Dan is enjoying life in the Hastings.
"My wife [Kerry] and I are enjoying the beaches, the slower pace, the authentic community and I hope they don't lose that regardless of the growth that we look forward to seeing in this place," he said.
