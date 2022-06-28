Jon Binskin says he hopes the planned upgrade of the Port Macquarie breakwall goes ahead, despite some community backlash about the project.
Jon is president of the Port Macquarie Pacers Running Club, and co-event director of Port Macquarie parkrun.
Advertisement
Parkrun is a free weekly event, where participants run or walk a five kilometre course, which includes the breakwall.
Jon said the parkrun attracts about 200 people every Saturday.
"I'm really excited by the upgrade plans for the breakwall," he said.
Jon said the event can be "chaos" at times, due to the amount of people running or walking on the breakwall.
"It's no one in particular that's causing the congestion but there's just too many people for that space," he said.
He's surprised there haven't been any major incidents, given there are holes near the path where the breakwall rocks are.
Jon would love to see the breakwall path widened to five metres (which is included in Transport for NSW Maritime's $5 million plan), to improve safety and ease congestion.
"It needs to be as wide as they can get it," he said.
However, according to the upgrade plan the widening will result in the removal of some Norfolk Island Pine trees, which has concerned some residents.
During an upcoming site visit, Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams said she will review the width of the path with staff and consider other design options in consultation with council, to retain as many Norfolk Island Pine trees as possible.
The upgrade also includes lighting to be situated on the breakwall.
"The breakwall is one of the most amazing and scenic walks in the region, but from dusk to dawn is very poorly lit and quite dangerous to use," Jon said.
Once the breakwall is lit, Jon said people will be able to exercise early in the morning or late in the afternoon without worrying about injuring themselves.
"The completion of the upgrade should see that stretch become the jewel in the crown of our region," he said.
However, not everyone is supportive of the upgrade.
Over 100 people gathered at Town Beach Park on June 21 to protest against the upgrade.
Advertisement
One of them was Damian King ("Kingy"), who said he represents the bodyboarding and surfing community and believes the upgrade will disrupt the waves at Port Macquarie breakwall.
However, Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams said the proposed rock placement does not extend into the adjacent river or into the ocean bed.
"The footprint of the head of the breakwall will remain unchanged," she said.
There will be further consultation between the surfing group and Transport for NSW Maritime.
Mrs Williams said she will not support delaying the upgrade of Port Macquarie's southern breakwall but will ensure the community's feedback is given "careful consideration".
Advertisement
Port Macquarie resident Warren Cotten supports the Transport for NSW Maritime's $5 million upgrade.
"The arguments regarding no fishing platforms and disruption to bodyboard waves is superficial and exploitive by minorities," he said.
Mr Cotten said the breakwall upgrade is for all residents and visitors.
"I applaud Transport for NSW Maritime for their initiatives and planned upgrade which will benefit us and future generations," he said.
The community is invited to provide feedback by filling out the online survey on the state government's have your say page or contacting the project team via portmacquariebreakwall@transport.nsw.gov.au until July 1.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.