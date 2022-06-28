Port Macquarie News

Support for upgrade of the Port Macquarie breakwall

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
Updated June 29 2022 - 6:19am, first published June 28 2022 - 6:00pm
Jon is president of the Port Macquarie Pacers Running Club, and co-event director of Port Macquarie parkrun. Photo: Liz Langdale

Jon Binskin says he hopes the planned upgrade of the Port Macquarie breakwall goes ahead, despite some community backlash about the project.

Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

