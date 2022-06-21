Port Macquarie News

Large crowd protests at Town Beach Park against Port Macquarie breakwall upgrade

By Mardi Borg, Emily Walker and Sue Stephenson
Updated June 22 2022 - 6:27am, first published June 21 2022 - 12:21am
More than 100 people gathered at Town Beach Park today (June 21) to protest against Transport for NSW Maritime's $5 million upgrade to Port Macquarie's iconic breakwall.

