Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams says no to stopping breakwall upgrade but will advocate for community

By Newsroom
Updated June 25 2022 - 9:47am, first published 8:28am
How the upgrade will look when completed. Image: Transport for NSW, Maritime

Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams says she will not support delaying the upgrade of Port Macquarie's southern breakwall but will ensure the community's feedback is given "careful consideration".

