Port Macquarie News
Watch

Choppy waters: Port Macquarie's breakwall wave under threat

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
June 19 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The planned upgrade of the Port Macquarie breakwall could have a detrimental effect on the wave. Photo: Joshua Tabone

Damian King has surfed Port Macquarie's world-renowned breakwall wave since he was an 11-year-old grommet.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.