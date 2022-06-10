A call has gone out for short videos to capture the stories behind the rock art along Port Macquarie's breakwall.
The state government is encouraging people with links to rock art on the breakwall to tell their stories in 30 second videos.
It comes as Transport for NSW Maritime embarks on community consultation ahead of a $5 million Port Macquarie breakwall upgrade.
Some of the painted rocks will be submerged in the river with new rocks placed on top as part of the upgrade.
The colourful painted rocks along the breakwall contain tributes, messages and memories from tourists and residents.
Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams said the state government wanted to ensure the stories about the rock art were captured.
"Prior to the work commencing, we want to encourage anyone with a story about the rocks, or the history of the southern breakwall, to capture and share these using their smart phones to film a 30-second video," she said.
"We will then create an archive to give back to the community."
Mrs Williams said there would be a clean palette for rock artists to start all over again.
Residents are also asked to give feedback on the Port Macquarie breakwall design proposal.
The upgrade involves rebuilding 600 metres of the wall and includes a new access ramp to the caravan park, new five metre-wide shared pathway and lighting.
Transport for NSW Maritime's executive director Mark Hutchings said about 15,000 tonnes of rock would need to be trucked in to complete the project.
"While many existing rocks will be repurposed, when finished, this will be a fresh canvas for future rock art," he said.
The proposed upgrade will take about six months to complete, weather and tides permitting.
It is expected construction will start in the first half of 2023, pending all approvals.
The community is invited to provide feedback by filling out the online survey on the state government's have your say page from Saturday, June 11 or contacting the project team via portmacquariebreakwall@transport.nsw.gov.au until July 15.
The short videos should also be sent via email to portmacquariebreakwall@transport.nsw.gov.au
People can meet the project team, ask questions or provide feedback at the ArtWalk markets on Friday, June 10, between 5pm and 9pm, on Saturday, June 11 at the Port Macquarie Foreshore Markets and Town Beach Park between 9am and 1pm on Tuesday, June 21.
