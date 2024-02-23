Port Macquarie Sharks ready to settle 'unfinished business' in 2024

After a hard-fought battle in the 2023 Group 3 Rugby League grand final, returning coach Mat Hogan is determined to lead the Port Macquarie Sharks to victory this season.
With a hunger for success, Hogan and his team are eager to get back on the field and make amends for last year's defeat.
"There's a lot of unfinished business," Hogan said. "As soon as that grand final was over, the boys were asking when the 2024 pre-season starts.
"We're all just chomping at the bit to get back out there and redeem ourselves."
Despite the loss of young fullback Corey Lewis this season, Hogan remains confident in his squad's depth.
"He's going to be a big loss, but we have a few lads who can fill that void," he said.
With co-captains Mitch Wilbow and Lee Price leading the charge, Hogan believes the team is in a strong position to compete for the championship.
"The expectation this year is to lift that shield at the end of the year," he said.
"As a coach, I feel that we're in a lot better position than we were in last year, but there's a lot of hard work that needs to be done between now and finals."
Taking over the presidency from Mick Gilmour, new president Mick Dormer is optimistic about the club's future.
Dormer praised Gilmour for his efforts in reviving the club and emphasised the importance of maintaining a positive culture.
"I think there's a lot of ingredients that goes into making a great club, but a key ingredient is to have a positive culture," he said.
"I think that culture was built last year under Mick, so it's good to be starting the season in an even better position."
With Adam Alchin taking over as coach for the in-form under-18's side, and Greg Baggott and Brett Avery leading the reserve grade team, the Sharks are gearing up for another big season across all levels.
Anthony Heeney will be the ladies' tag coach, with the club also looking to put a side together for the inaugural under-19s women's competition.
